Actor Christina Ricci has tied the knot with celebrity hairdresser Mark Hampton. The actor shared the news on Instagram alongside wedding photos of herself and the 37-year-old hairstylist. "Mr. and Mrs," she captioned the post. Christina Ricci Joins Lana Wachowski's 'The Matrix 4'.

Hampton also posted about their relationship milestone on his Instagram page, writing, "Just married."The wedding news comes just two months after the Ricci, 41, announced she was pregnant and expecting her second child. The Matrix Resurrection Trailer: Keanu Reeves Returns as Neo in a Crazier Future, Priyanka Chopra’s Nerdy Look Catches Our Eye (Watch Video).

Check Out Christina Ricci's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Ricci (@riccigrams)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Ricci (@riccigrams)

The Addams Family star filed for divorce from her husband James Heerdegen in July after nearly seven years of marriage. She cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. They share seven-year-old son Freddie.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)