Civil Aviation Ministry Officials Who Came in Close Proximity with MP Dushyant Singh Go into Self-quarantine

New Delhi [India], Mar 21 (ANI): The Civil Aviation Ministry has confirmed that its officers who attended Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting on March 18 and came in close proximity with possibly COVID-19 infected MP Dushyant Singh, have gone into self-quarantine from Friday.Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said on Friday that she and her son Dushyant Singh have gone into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure after attending a dinner party with Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor who has tested positive for COVID-19"While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant and his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest. As a matter of abundant caution, my son and I have immediately self-quarantined and we're taking all necessary precautions," Vasundhara Raje tweeted.Kanika, who recently returned from London, announced on Friday she has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection and that she and her family are under quarantine.Meanwhile, an Office Memorandum from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Department of Personnel and Training said, "The leave sanctioning authorities were advised vide OM dated March 17 to sanction leave to officials who wish to self-quarantine as a preventive measure."The ministry has relaxed the Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules 1972 to grant commuted leave without production of a medical certificate to officials who are above 50 years of age and having underlying conditions such as diabetes, respiratory problems, renal diseases up to April 4. Another Office Memorandum said, "The officials appointed as consultants/advisors after retirement who are of the age of 60 years and above, may be allowed to work from home with permissions of Head of Department (HoDs), without adversely affecting their consultancy fee/honorarium till April 4, 2020.""The contractual/outsourced staff may also be allowed to attend office on a rotational basis as has been allowed for Group B and C officials without deduction of any wages for their absence from work up to April 4," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)