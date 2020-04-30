Coco Gauff's Dad, Corey, Gets USTA Developmental Coach Honor

White Plains(US), Apr 30 (AP) Coco Gauff's father, Corey, was announced as the 2019 Team USA Developmental Coach of the Year by the U.S. Tennis Association.

Jay Berger was honored as the Team USA Legendary Coach.

Coco Gauff reached the fourth round at Wimbledon last year in her Grand Slam main-draw debut at age 15 after becoming the youngest player to qualify for that grass-court tournament.

She also made it to the third round at the U.S. Open last year and won her first WTA singles title and first two WTA doubles titles, both with another American teenager, Caty McNally.

Berger was head coach of the U.S. Olympic men's tennis teams in 2012 and 2016 and coached with U.S. Davis Cup captains Patrick McEnroe and Jim Courier for 12 years. Berger also was USTA Player Development's head of men's tennis from 2008-17. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)