Combating COVID-19: Anganwadi Centres to Remain Closed in Tripura Till March 31

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): All Anganwadi centres will remain closed in Tripura till March 31 in order to contain the spread of coronavirus."Anganwadi centres will be closed till March 31. However, SNP food will be provided to the guardians as take-home ration during home visits. Take-home rations to the pregnant or lactating mothers will also be provided without disruption," said the government in a statement.Also, the hostels attached to educational institutions will get vacated with effect from March 21 to 31, 2020.All schools, colleges, universities, cinema halls, swimming pools and gymnasiums will remain closed with effect from March 17 to 31. However, board examinations will continue.A total of 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far including 13 cured and two reported deaths, Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said on Monday. (ANI)

