Complete Lockdown in 30 States, UTs Across Country Due to COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI): India has almost gone into a complete lockdown with 30 states and Union Territories (UTs) having announced total shutdown by Monday to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic.There is a complete lockdown in as many as 548 districts of the country affecting several hundred million people.Three states -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha -- have announced lockdown in select districts with the governments continuously monitoring the situation and ready to extend the restrictions to other districts as well.The Union Territory of Lakshadweep has announced restrictions on certain activities.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country has climbed to 467 including nine deaths.The Indian Railways has suspended all passenger train operations till March 31 in view of coronavirus. (ANI)

