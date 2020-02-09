Congress Already Surrendered, AAP Not Sure of Getting Re-elected: Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday took potshots at its rivals Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by saying that while one has already surrendered even before the results are out, the other is not sure that it would be re-elected in the national capital. "Congress has surrendered before results and AAP is not confident that it would be re-elected," said Tiwari while speaking to ANI. This came hours after Congress leader KTS Tulsi said that his party favoured AAP in Delhi elections to keep BJP out of power, and the AAP questioned the Election Commission over a perceived delay in the announcement of final voter turnout percentage for Delhi polls. Reiterating that BJP will win Delhi polls with over 48 seats, Tiwari said: "We are saying why they are crying over EVMs (electronic voter machines). I mean, if the AAP wins then EVMs are fine and if BJP wins then EVMs have been tampered with."He said when BJP lost Jharkhand, the party did not blame EVMs and respected people's mandate.On Sunday evening, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh said voter turnout in Delhi Assembly elections was 62.59 per cent.As Delhi elections concluded on Saturday evening, the exit polls predicted that AAP will win a two-thirds majority with some giving it a three-fourth majority in the 70-member legislative Assembly. They predicted that Congress will continue its dismal show in the national capital.The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

