Consult States Before Classifying Zones: Pondy CM to Centre

Puducherry, May 6 (PTI) Territorial Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday said the Centre should consult the states before deciding on extending the lockdown and classifying as red, orange and green zones according to the severity of the COVID-19 spread.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Only, the state governments know the ground realities and the prevailing situation, hence the Centre should hold consultations with the states and take a decision on the extension of the lockdown."

He said only after getting the recommendation of the states should the Centre take a decision on the stretch of containment zone and also on further extension of the lockdown.

He said hardships were caused to people if a large area was declared as a containment zone in the event of a person testing positive for the COVID-19 in a village.

Elaborating on this, the chief MInister referred to the sufferings of the residents of Sorna Nagar, where there were reportedly three COVID-19 patients, but the whole block of neighbouring Ariyankuppam were declared as a containment zone.

He said the containment zone could be restricted to three streets in the vicinity of residence of an virus-infected person.

The Chief Minister said AICC leader Sonia Gandhi had a video conference with him, along with other Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states, to acquaint herself with the situation prevailing.

He said he had cited the difficulties Puducherry government was facing for want of Central aid and also the serious decline in the revenue of the territorial government.

