Convey Scientific Facts on Coronavirus: Left to Modi

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged people to light candles on April 5 and display India's collective resolve to defeat coronavirus, Left parties asked the government to focus on "scientific measures" to fight the disease.

Modi has urged people to turn off lights at their homes and light candles, lamps or turn on mobile phone torches at 9 pm on Sunday for nine minutes to "end the darkness" of coronavirus".

The CPI termed the pre-recorded visual statement of the prime minister "quite disappointing".

"The entire nation is geared up united and showed its strength to fight and contain the deadly coronavirus. The prime Minister says that "to defeat this darkness, we have to show the light in all directions". Days and nights are natural process in the universe as much as the light and darkness," it said in a statement.

The party said people need scientific measures such as vaccines, medicines and other immediate health projects to fight the deadly virus. "Many medical facilities have to be created all over the country. Special efforts should be taken to extent adequate support to doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff who are on duty," it said.

The CPI(M) also urged the prime minister to convey scientific facts.

"Curb fake news and communicate scientific facts about the pandemic. The central government should urgently intervene to ensure that this fight against COVID-19 is a fight in which all of us are united and determined to defeat it," it said.

