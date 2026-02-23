VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 23: Now in its landmark 13th edition, IBEX India 2026 reinforces its standing as one of the country's most respected and influential platforms for the banking, financial services, and insurance ecosystem. Over the years, the show has evolved into a trusted meeting ground where decision-makers, innovators, and solution providers converge to exchange ideas, forge strategic partnerships, and accelerate industry transformation. With a legacy built on credibility, scale, and meaningful dialogue, IBEX India continues to set the benchmark for thought leadership and business engagement within India's dynamic BFSI landscape.

Also Read | iQOO 15R Price in India: Know Specifications, Features and Expected Pricing of 'Sub-Flagship' Powerhouse From iQOO Ahead of February 24 Launch.

IBEX India has been unanimously supported and widely appreciated by the Indian banking industry as a landmark annual gathering. Their endorsement and active participation have played a pivotal role in shaping IBEX India into a credible, industry-driven platform aligned with the evolving priorities of India's financial sector.

Further elevating this legacy is the 3rd Edition of the IBEX India BFSI Technology Awards. This platform has rapidly gained prominence for celebrating excellence, innovation, and digital leadership within the BFSI community. Over the past editions, the awards have earned industry-wide respect for spotlighting transformative initiatives that redefined customer experience, operational efficiency, cybersecurity, financial inclusion, data intelligence, and digital banking.

Also Read | Holika Dahan 2026: Rare Lunar Eclipse Prompts Shift in Traditional Ritual Timings.

Categories-

Banks & NBFCs Categories:

-AI Vanguard - Digital CX Trailblazer - Tech-Driven Operational Excellence - Cyber Shield Innovation - Risk-Tech Leadership

Life & Non-Life Insurance Categories:

-Excellence in AI & Advanced Automation - Excellence in Insurance Product Innovation - Excellence in Technology.

Public and private sector banks, co-operative banks, NBFCs, and insurance companies that have implemented impactful, measurable, and scalable technology-led initiatives are eligible to submit nominations.

Institutions are encouraged to submit nominations across all the aforementioned categories; however, only one team or division may be nominated in each category, and multiple entries from different teams or divisions within the same category will not be accepted. The last date for submission of nominations is March 2, 2026.

The nomination process is structured to ensure transparency and merit-based evaluation. Participants are required to submit detailed case studies that highlight business objectives, implementation strategies, innovation quotient, measurable outcomes, and long-term impacts. All entries will be meticulously reviewed and adjudicated by an eminent panel of independent industry leaders, technology experts, and senior BFSI professionals, ensuring an unbiased and rigorous evaluation process. Dr. Gulshan Rai, distinguished cybersecurity leader and former National Cyber Security Coordinator, Government of India, will confer the awards upon the winners of the BFSI Tech Awards 2026.

Together, IBEX India 2026 and the BFSI Technology Awards continue to not only showcase innovation but also recognise the institutions and leaders driving meaningful digital transformation across the BFSI sector in India.

For assistance, please contact:

Ananth - (+91 9686697196 / ananth@pdaventures.com)

Shibani - (+91 9867169755 / secretariat@ibexindia.com)

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)