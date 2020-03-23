Cops Act Against Lockdown Violators in Maha's Amravati

Amravati, Mar 23 (PTI) The owners of four shops in Amravati in Maharashtra were booked on Monday for remaining open despite prohibitory orders in place for the coronavirus outbreak, police said.

Some people were also taken to task on the spot for violating lockdown orders, and then let off with a warning, officials said.

District Collector Shailesh Naval ordered that vegetable and grocery shops would remain open between 10am and 3pm on Monday.

Guardian minister Yashomati Thakur asked people to cooperate with authorities to stop the spread of the virus.

