New Delhi [India], January 21: Instapower Limited on Monday announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navratna Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, to collaborate on the development of cutting-edge technologies across Railway and Aviation products, electronics solutions, and Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS).

The MoU was signed in New Delhi on January 20, 2026, between Mr. Abhijit Rai Vaish, Executive Director, Instapower Limited, and Mr. Prahalad P.S., General Manager - Marketing, Bharat Electronics Limited, in the presence of senior officials from both organisations. The agreement marks a significant milestone in strengthening cooperation between the private sector and a leading defence PSU to address emerging technology requirements in critical infrastructure and mobility sectors.

Under the terms of the MoU, Instapower Limited and BEL will jointly explore opportunities to design, develop, manufacture, and deploy advanced, high-reliability electronics and systems for Railway and Aviation applications. The collaboration will focus on leveraging the complementary strengths of both organisations to deliver innovative solutions that meet stringent performance, safety, and quality standards.

Instapower Limited brings to the partnership its strong capabilities in research and development, product design, engineering, and advanced manufacturing. Over the years, the company has built expertise in developing customised electronic solutions and has established robust manufacturing processes aligned with global quality benchmarks. Its focus on innovation and precision manufacturing positions Instapower as a key contributor to next-generation electronics and EMS offerings.

Bharat Electronics Limited, one of India's foremost defence electronics companies, contributes decades of experience in defence systems, mission-critical electronics, and large-scale system integration. BEL has played a pivotal role in strengthening India's defence and strategic electronics ecosystem and has progressively expanded its presence in non-defence sectors such as railways, civil aviation, smart cities, and homeland security.

The strategic collaboration is expected to create synergies that enable both organisations to expand their footprint in the Railway and Aviation sectors. By combining Instapower's agile development and manufacturing capabilities with BEL's extensive domain expertise, infrastructure, and market reach, the partnership aims to accelerate the development of technologically advanced and commercially viable solutions for domestic and select global markets.

According to officials familiar with the development, the MoU provides a structured framework for cooperation in areas including electronics design, embedded systems, power electronics, communication systems, and end-to-end EMS solutions. The partnership will also explore joint initiatives in system integration, testing, validation, and lifecycle support, ensuring reliability and long-term performance of products deployed in mission-critical environments.

Speaking on the occasion, representatives from Instapower Limited said that the association with Bharat Electronics Limited reflects the company's long-term vision of contributing to India's industrial and technological growth through indigenous innovation. The collaboration aligns with national priorities such as "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat," aimed at enhancing domestic manufacturing capabilities and reducing dependence on imports for critical technologies.

Officials from BEL noted that the partnership with Instapower Limited opens new avenues for collaboration in high-growth sectors like Railways and Aviation, where the demand for reliable, technologically advanced electronics continues to rise. The MoU enables BEL to work closely with an agile private-sector partner to jointly address evolving customer requirements and emerging opportunities beyond the traditional defence domain.

The Railway and Aviation sectors are undergoing rapid transformation driven by modernization, digitalisation, and increased focus on safety and efficiency. Advanced electronics and integrated systems play a crucial role in supporting this transformation, making collaborations such as this MoU increasingly relevant. The partnership between Instapower Limited and BEL is expected to contribute to the development of solutions that support infrastructure upgrades, operational efficiency, and enhanced passenger safety.

Both organisations emphasized that the collaboration will be guided by mutual commercial interests, transparency, and a shared commitment to quality and innovation. While the MoU does not constitute a binding commercial contract, it lays the foundation for future projects, joint development initiatives, and potential long-term engagements across identified focus areas.

With this strategic MoU, Instapower Limited and Bharat Electronics Limited aim to jointly create value by combining innovation, scale, and execution excellence. The partnership is expected to play a meaningful role in strengthening India's electronics manufacturing ecosystem and supporting the country's ambitions in the Railway and Aviation sectors through reliable, home-grown technological solutions.

In addition, Instapower is actively engaged in strategic Research & Development and the in-house production of equipment for the Aviation and Railway sectors. The company is further supported by its advanced in-house laboratory, which is recognized by the Government of India, ensuring stringent testing, quality assurance, and continuous innovation.

