New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Delhi's crime rate is showing a promising downward trend in 2025, with significant reductions in serious offences like murder, robbery, and rape.

According to Delhi Police data, murder cases dropped to 491 in 2025 from 506 in 2023, with a detection rate of 95.32%. Attempted murder cases stood at 854, with an impressive 98.13% detection rate.

Attempt to murder cases, which stood at 854 in 2025, recorded a detection rate of 98.13 per cent, one of the highest among major crime heads.

Robbery cases declined from 1,654 in 2023 to 1,326 in 2025, with police solving 97.51 per cent of the cases.

Rape cases also registered a decline, dropping from 2,141 in 2023 to 1,901 in 2025, with a detection rate of 97.11 per cent.

Crimes against women, including molestation and eve-teasing, showed a downward trend as well. Molestation cases reduced from 2,345 in 2023 to 1,708 in 2025, with 95.20 per cent of cases solved, while eve-teasing cases fell to 337, with an 89.02 per cent detection rate.

However, street crimes and extortion remain areas of concern. Snatching cases, though reduced significantly from 7,886 in 2023 to 5,406 in 2025, recorded a 64.22 per cent detection rate. Extortion cases, which stood at 212 in 2025, saw a detection rate of 63.68 per cent.

Delhi Police added that intensified night patrolling, use of CCTV and face recognition systems, and targeted operations against repeat offenders are being carried out to further reduce crime in the city. (ANI)

