Coronavirus: 170 Visitors from Nepal Denied Entry into India,

Siliguri (WB), Mar 21 (PTI) West Bengal Tourism Minister Goutam Deb said a total of 170 people were not allowed to enter India from Nepal on Saturday after thermal screening.

Though the India-Nepal border in Panitanki area in Darjeeling district is open, visitors to both the countries are being screened in wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, he said at a press conference here.

Deb said visitors to Nepal from India are also being screened.

He urged people returning from abroad to get their health examined and go in home quarantine, failing which strict action will be taken against them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)