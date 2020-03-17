Coronavirus: BMC Hikes Spitting Fine from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000

Mumbai, Mar 17 (PTI) In a bid to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak which spreads due to respiratory droplets, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday raised the fine for spitting five-fold from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000.

The decision, which covers spitting in any public place, premises and roads, was taken by BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, a circular informed.

"Spitting in any public place, premises, road will attract a fine of Rs. 1000. Ward offices, sanitary staff, police are hereby directed to enforce this punishment strictly," the circular stated.

As on Tuesday, there are 40 Covid-19 patients in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)