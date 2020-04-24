Coronavirus Cases in Sri Lanka Cross 400 Mark; Death Toll 7

World. (File Image)

Colombo, Apr 24 (PTI) The coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka have crossed the 400 mark, with 40 new infections reporting on Friday, health officials said.

A total of 414 cases have been reported with seven deaths since the outbreak began on March 11.

A new cluster was reported on Thursday with a Sri Lankan Navy facility north of here was found to have 30 COVID-19 cases.

"Today (Friday) due to more PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) tests, more sailors from the Welisara naval base have been reported as positive,” Gen Shavendra Silva, the Army chief who heads the national prevention program, said.

"We have sent to quarantine all of their contacts with more results of PCR tests to come,” Silva said.

Silva said that some sailors had contracted the virus while trying to send to quarantine a group of people in an area frequented by drug addicts.

Altogether 60 sailors from the Welisara facility have tested positive.

Director General Health Services Dr Anil Jasinghe said PCR testing capacity has been increased.

He said soon Sri Lanka would be able to process 1,000 tests a day. Work on a new laboratory is currently underway with the Asian Development Bank assistance.

