Coronavirus: Entry Points to Maha's Konkan Division Sealed Coronavirus: Entry Points to Maha's Konkan Division Sealed

Thane, Mar 21 (PTI) Entry to districts in Maharashtra's Konkan division have been sealed in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Divisional Commissioner Shivaji Daund said on Saturday after a meeting with collectors here.

Vehicles entering the division will be subjected to thorough checking, and only those with valid IDs serving in essential service sectors would be allowed to travel in trains, he said.

"Those needing medical attention will be exempted. There are 135 suburban stations. Railways have reduced services by 35 to 40 per cent but we would like it come down further," Daund said.

Sevices of students in the last year inmedical, paramedical and nursing colleges will be taken to control the virus outbreak, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)