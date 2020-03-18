Coronavirus: Hyderabad Authorities Take Action Against Institutions Defying Closure Orders

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Government authorities in Telangana capital have taken action against 66 institutions including schools, coaching centres, gyms, bars and clubs for defying orders and keeping open amid fast-spreading coronavirus."The state government has issued certain orders in order to prevent spreading of coronavirus. The government has said that all the public gathering places including educational institutions, sports stadiums, parks, gyms, bars, pubs and other public places should remain shut till March 31," said Bontu Rammohan, Mayor, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation."Today (March 17) the Enforcement Management and Disaster Response teams took action against 66 places including 34 coaching centres, 13 gyms, three fitness studios, two swimming pools, two schools, four bars, one function hall, five study rooms and two sports clubs for violating government orders and keeping open," he added.He said 18 special teams have been formed which would keep checking places of public gathering till restrictions are lifted. (ANI)

