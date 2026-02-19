New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to file a further status report at least one week before the next hearing in a matter concerning the implementation of e-waste management rules across the country.

The Tribunal passed the direction after taking note of a detailed compliance report highlighting significant gaps in recycling infrastructure, record-keeping and inventorisation of electronic waste in several States and Union Territories.

Also Read | India's AI Opportunity Is Amazing: Sam Altman Hails Country as OpenAI's Fastest Growing Market at India AI Impact Summit 2026.

A bench headed by Justice Prakash Shrivastava was informed that CPCB had sought responses from all State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) and Pollution Control Committees (PCCs) on six action points identified earlier by the Tribunal, including steps taken to establish e-waste recycling units, inter-state transportation records, action against informal handlers, and preparation of inventory covering 106 categories of electrical and electronic equipment under the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022.

According to the CPCB's report, responses were received from 33 States and UTs, while Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand had not submitted their replies. Counsel for CPCB informed the Tribunal that these States were asked during a meeting held on February 6, 2026, to furnish their responses and that final guidelines on e-waste inventorisation would be issued after receiving their inputs.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya Plus KN-611 Lottery Result of 19.02.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

The report reveals that 17 States and Union Territories do not have any e-waste recycling facilities. These include Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Delhi, Goa, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Sikkim and Tripura.

In these regions, e-waste is being managed through collection centres and inter-state transportation to authorised recyclers located elsewhere.

On the other hand, 16 States reported having registered recycling units, with significant concentration in Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. However, the report notes that recycling units are unevenly distributed and largely concentrated in select States.

The Tribunal was also apprised that around 21 SPCBs/PCCs are not maintaining records of inter-state transportation of e-waste, while only 12 States and UTs reported compliance with tracking requirements under the Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Rules, 2016. The absence of proper tracking mechanisms raises concerns about possible leakage of e-waste into the informal sector.

With regard to informal activities, 27 States and UTs reported that no informal e-waste trading or dismantling was detected during inspections. However, Chhattisgarh and Delhi reported instances of informal operations, with enforcement action including seizure of material and imposition of environmental compensation.

The CPCB further noted that only seven States and UTs have completed inventorisation covering all 106 categories of electrical and electronic equipment under the 2022 Rules, while 26 others are still in the process.

The Tribunal was informed that draft guidelines for inventorisation have been prepared and will be finalised after incorporating suggestions from States. Taking note of these aspects, the NGT directed CPCB to file a fresh status report before the next hearing and listed the matter for May 21, 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)