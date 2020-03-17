Coronavirus: IAF Postpones Airmen Recruitment Test

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday said it has postponed the airmen recruitment test till April due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The test was scheduled to be conducted from March 19-23.

"In view of the outbreak of Coronavirus, various government advisories and Section 144 at many places, STAR e-Pariksha planned from 19 Mar 20 to 23 Mar 20 has been tentatively postponed to the last week of Apr 2020," an IAF statement said.

The Army has already postponed its recruitment rallies due to the coronavirus outbreak.

