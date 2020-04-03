Coronavirus: Locality in Mira-Bhayander Sealed off

Thane, Apr 3 (PTI) Navghar Road area in Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation in Thane district was on Friday sealed off after a resident tested positive for novel coronavirus, civic commissioner Chandrakant Dange said.

The township, part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, has six COVID-19 patients as on Friday, officials said.

A total of 423 people have been ordered home quarantine for suspected exposure to the virus and 46 have been admitted in isolation wards, MBMC officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)