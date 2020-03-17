Coronavirus: Pilgrims Asked to Postpone Visit to Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

Jammu, Mar 17 (PTI) Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) on Tuesday asked pilgrims to put off their visit to the famous cave temple in view of coronavirus scare.

The appeal was made by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SMVDSB Ramesh Kumar after reviewing all aspects related to the yatra and the safety of pilgrims, a release issued by the board said.

"We have not suspended the yatra... all necessary measures have been taken to meet the challenge posed by coronavirus infection," Kumar told PTI.

He said given the situation in the country due to the outbreak, it is better if the pilgrims postpone their visit to the cave shrine for the time being till the situation normalises.

All the pilgrims visiting the shrine have to fill Self Reporting Form available at yatra registration counters, accommodations and the helipad terminal.

Further, they are required to undergo thermal image scanning at Katra, the base camp for the yatra, before proceeding for the pilgrimage.

The statement said the shrine board has taken several other preventive measures for ensuring the safety of the pilgrims. These include curtailing of 'Atka Aarti' slots, closing of Garbhjoon Cave at Adhkuwari and restricting yatra in groups, the statement said.

