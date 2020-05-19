Coronavirus: SAI's SOP Committee Says Training of Athletes Should Start in Staggered Manner

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): The committee of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) which was formed to develop a detailed report on Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the resumption of training has recommended that any sort of activity for athletes should first start in a staggered manner.The report of the committee has six sections dealing with different aspects of starting the training at SAI centres."Resumption of sporting activities shall be in compliance with government guidelines on health, social distancing and hygiene to ensure the safety of all stakeholders. The resumption plan would be different under different circumstances. The activities should be started in smaller groups initially in a staggered manner. The SOP should be flexible to adapt to changing COVID-19 situations," SAI's committee said in its report.In the report, a dedicated subsection has also been included regarding the preparation of probable Olympic-bound athletes. It recommends the initiation of training in three phases depending on the location of athletes and the category of Sports. The athletes and centres to be covered are also given in this subsection.The first section of the report gives an overview and background under which the requirement of an SOP was felt for training in sports.The committee has also detailed the scope and applicability of the SOP. It has been clarified that the SOP would be applicable to athletes and all other stakeholders involved in the training including the National Sports Federation (NSF).It has also been recommended that a flow chart should be adopted while screening the athletes for starting training.The fifth section of the report has explained the steps to be taken prior to the commencement of the training. Prominent among them is the constitution of a COVID task force at the centre and disinfecting the premises.SAI's committee has also explained guiding principles for the resumption of training. They are the implementation of precautionary measures, educating athletes and other stakeholders.It has also been recommended that the appointment of hygiene officer should be done in coaching camps by the National Sports Federation.On Sunday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had also laid out new guidelines allowing sports complexes and stadiums to reopen but it was said that spectators will not be permitted during the lockdown period, which has been extended till May 31."Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open. However, spectators will not be allowed," MHA said in a release. (ANI)

