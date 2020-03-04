Coronavirus Scare: Making All Efforts to Keep Campus Safe for Students, Says Jamia VC

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Jamia Millia Islamia vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar on Wednesday assured parents that the varsity administration was making all efforts to make the campus safe for students in the wake of coronavirus scare.

The Faculty of Dentistry also organised a lecture titled 'Present scenario, strategies for prevention and control' by Pawan Kumar, additional director, DGHS & OSD to Delhi health minister.

More such lectures are planned in the future.

Akhtar said they are ensuring proper cleaning, fumigation and sanitisation of the school-buildings and the area surrounding them.

She also urged the students to not panic.

"Separate seating arrangements will be made for the examinees down with fever and breathing problems," she said. PTI SLB

