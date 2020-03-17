Coronavirus: Section 144 of CrPC Imposed in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 17 (PTI) Authorities on Monday imposed section 144 of the CrPC in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district barring assembly of more than four people as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

Assembly of more than four people in public places is prohibited and all educational institutions, cinema halls and malls in the district have been shut till April 2, an official said.

People have also been asked to avoid going to temples, mosques and gurudwaras, he said.

According to Additional District Magistrate Amit Singh the prohibitory order has been imposed to check the spread of COVID-19.

