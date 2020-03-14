Coronavirus Threat: Jharkhand Archery Championship Postponed

Ranchi, Mar 14 (PTI) The state-level archery championship in Jharkhand has been postponed indefinitely in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, its organisers said on Saturday.

The tournament was scheduled to be held in Jamshedpur from March 27 to March 31, Jharkhand Archery Association general secretary Purnima Mahato said.

Fresh dates for the tournament would be announced later, she added.

