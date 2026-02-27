Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Friday moved an adjournment motion demanding a discussion in the House over the Tirumala Laddu Prasadam issue.

YSRCP MLCs staged a protest rally towards the Legislative Council and later staged a sit-in protest in front of the Assembly gate, insisting that the matter be discussed in the House.

The party leaders demanded an immediate debate on the Tirumala Laddu issue, alleging that the ruling TDP is not making any effort to allow a proper discussion.

They accused the government of diverting the Assembly proceedings and misleading the House instead of addressing the core issue.

YSRCP leaders stated that the Laddu matter must be discussed today itself and alleged that attempts are being made to divert attention by portraying an attack on BJP MLC Somu Veerraju.

They warned that if the discussion is not taken up today, their protests will continue in the coming days.

Earlier, on February 25, Telangana BJP Chief N Ramchander Rao condemned the reported use of adulterated ghee in the preparation of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) laddus, describing the act as a grave insult to religious sentiments and a threat to public safety.

Speaking to ANI, N Ramchander Rao said, "The Ghee adulterated case in Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) laddu has now taken a different turn with the people reacting to the findings by the FSL and other agencies about the adulteration.

""The hazardous material used in the making of laddu is a serious matter because people believe and people have the faith to accept that laddu as the prasad, and you adulterate them, and that too with ghee without the milk. The law should take its own course of action. Whoever was responsible for it, the law is taking its course, but the earlier government, which was in power, should also take the onus of it, and they should apologise to the people," N Ramchander Rao added.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy challenging the Andhra Pradesh government's decision to appoint a one-member committee to examine the report of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged adulteration of ghee used in preparing 'prashadam laddus' at the Tirupati Temple in Tirumala.

Swamy had argued that once the Court had directed an SIT probe and the matter was under its consideration, the State could not initiate a parallel exercise. He contended that the one-member panel would overlap with the ongoing criminal proceedings. (ANI)

