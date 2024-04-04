ATK

New Delhi [India], April 4: No matter if you are buying a car or bike insurance policy, it is crucial that you first compare all the policies available and then make a decision. Like buying any insurance plan, buying car insurance can become easy if you know the different car insurance policies offered by insurers. So, in the section below, we will discuss the parameters to consider while comparing car insurance in India and a few other aspects of comparison.

How to Compare Car Insurance Policy with Acko?

Here is how you can compare a car insurance policy with Acko:

* Go to car insurance option on Acko website or mobile app

* Enter car registration number and proceed further

* You will then be able to see a list of car insurance plans available. Continue with comparing the plans

* Finally, select a plan and secure your car against damages

Factors to Consider During Car Insurance Comparision

Are you unsure about how to start your car insurance policy buying process? Don't worry; we have a simple answer for this. Start your journey towards buying car insurance by comparing the different policies available. Now, when you go for comparison, you need to keep different factors in mind such as those listed below:

* Car Insurance Type: It is important to check the available car insurance policies before buying. The three types of Comprehensive, Third-party, and Standalone Own-damage Car Insurance offer varied coverage. While the Standalone Own-damage policy only covers damage to the insured car, the Third-party car insurance offers financial cover if there is any damage to the third party. On the other hand, a Comprehensive plan provides coverage for damages to both the insured car and the third party.

* Network Garages: The availability of network garages is another factor you must check when comparing. Doing so helps you understand which insurer to choose based on network garages. You should ideally choose an insurer that has tie-ups with a higher number of network garages.

* Claim Settlement Ratio: You should also check the Claim Settlement Ratio (CSR) as this ratio indicates the insurance company's efficiency in settling claims. So, compare the Claim Settlement Ratio and choose an insurer with a higher CSR.

* Premium Rate: The premium rate is an important parameter that you should never miss when comparing policies. When you compare the premium rates, it will give you an understanding of whether the chosen car insurance policy will fit your budget or not. Never buy car insurance that is very expensive and completely out of your budget.

* Add-ons: You should also check the availability of add-ons under different car insurance policies. Thus, when comparing the car insurance plans, check the additional premium you need to pay for including these add-ons. Some add-ons available with car insurance include Roadside Assistance Cover, No Claim Bonus Protector, No Claim Bonus Protector, etc.

Benefits of Comparing Car Insurance OnlineIn today's time, online mode is the preferred way to compare car insurance online. Some of the benefits of online car insurance comparison are as follows:

* Customise the Policy: When you compare the plans, you learn about the policy inclusions and exclusions. Based on this, it becomes easier to customise the policy to your needs and buy a suitable car insurance policy.

* Save Time: The online process of comparing car insurance policies saves both time and effort. From the comfort of home, you will get to compare the policies.

* No Involvement of Agent: The online process lets you compare the policies on your own without the involvement of any agent. With a few clicks, you can make a comparison without spending extra money by involving an agent.

Summing UpSo, spend some time comparing car insurance policies so that you buy the right policy for your precious car. Also, keep the above-mentioned factors in mind while performing the comparison.

