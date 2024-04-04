NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4: The Indian Premier League (IPL), akin to a global cricket extravaganza, captivates fans worldwide with its high-octane matches and star-studded lineups.

This season, PGI India's Men of Platinum, in partnership with ESPNcricinfo, is set to enrich the fan experience by reintroducing the popular 'Direct Hit' content IP. Building on the success of its debut at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, 'Direct Hit' aims to make the IPL 2024 season more engaging. Hosted by Raunak Kapoor and Yash Jha, featuring cricket experts like Irfan Pathan, Ravi Shastri, Tom Moody, Wasim Jaffer, Harbhajan Singh, Sanjay Manjrekar, Aaron Finch, Mitch Mclenaghan and Matthew Hayden, the content series focuses on calling out the 'Man of Platinum' at key matches. It's a title that highlights players demonstrating standout courage, resilience, self-belief, perseverance, all qualities as rare as platinum. This season the brand takes this initiative a step further by offering fans a chance to win tickets to see their favourite IPL teams live in action.

In order to participate, all cricket enthusiasts are encouraged to predict who will win the 'Man of Platinum' title before select matches via the brand's social media handles. The right predictions could lead to winning match tickets. Hosted on ESPNcricinfo across 22 select matches and promoted via ESPN and Men of Platinum handles, 'Direct Hit' challenges fans to leverage their cricket acumen for a chance to see the action live.

Speaking on this content marketing initiative, Sujala Martis, Consumer Marketing Director, Platinum Guild International (PGI) - India said, "We are excited to announce our continued partnership with ESPNcricinfo for the launch of the second edition of our content IP 'Direct Hit' during IPL 2024. This initiative reflects our brand's stance on the significance of character and values, amidst the fast-paced, competitive nature of the game. Every game, tests not just the players' skills but their character, echoing our ethos. We're not just celebrating the 'Man of Platinum' in each match; we're honouring the spirit of sportsmanship that defines the game and inviting the fans to be a part of this narrative."

Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client officer and Office Head, West, North and East, Wavemaker India said, "Through the 'Direct Hit' series jointly delivered with ESPNcricinfo, we show our dedication to working on innovative and engaging content. Although being cricket fans ourselves, we're so glad to be a part of such an exciting partnership that apart from getting the spectators closer to the action, makes them take part actively as well. Such partnership is a demonstration of our commitment to creating immersive experiences for our audiences and drive meaningful connections in the world of sports partnerships."

For more information visit menofplatinum.com.

Platinum Guild International (PGI) is a marketing organisation with the vision to develop the global platinum jewellery market as a new demand source for platinum. It was formed in 1975 with specialist teams dedicated to growing the global platinum jewellery market through consumer and trade-facing programmes in the four key jewellery markets of China, India, Japan and USA. Since then, jewellery development has demonstrated a strong track record in delivering results.

Through various programmes, both direct-to-consumer and in collaboration with jewellery retailers and manufacturers, PGI creates consumer ounce demand by first identifying opportunities for platinum in jewellery, and then developing them with partners. It also aims to build an enduring commitment to platinum in jewellery.

PGI's consumer marketing and educational programmes are focused on developing awareness and an appreciation for platinum's unique properties as a precious metal for fine jewellery.

In addition, PGI works globally with collaborative partners running extensive marketing programmes in the four main platinum jewellery markets of China, Japan, USA and India. These markets are staffed with experts in strategic planning, marketing, retail, design and business development.

PGI is funded by the leading platinum producers of South Africa, as well as through co-funded programmes with the jewellery industry.

Purity Assurance Program

PGI has partnered with TUV India Pvt. Ltd. to implement a robust audit programme to ensure the purity of platinum under its programme. TUV is one of the country's first certification bodies and has been closely associated with the quality revolution in India.

Under Platinum Guild India's quality assurance programme, each individual piece of jewellery has an assured purity as high as 95%. And as a proof of this assurance, every piece is stamped 'Pt950' and comes with a tamper-proof quality assurance card that distinguishes authentic platinum from other jewellery.

A Unique Identification Number is also stamped on the jewellery in addition to the detailed description of the piece you choose for yourself. Our quality assurance programme is in place to ensure transparency and that the platinum the consumer buys is of the highest quality. After all, that is what true value is all about.

