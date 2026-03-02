Mumbai, March 2: YouTube has commenced testing new artificial intelligence-powered tools designed to enhance its Shorts platform by allowing creators to remix existing videos in more sophisticated ways. The Alphabet-owned video sharing service introduced two specific options, "Add object" and "Reimagine," within the Shorts Remix menu. These features are currently available to a limited group of English-language users as the company evaluates their performance and integration.

The initiative aims to provide creators with the ability to transform or enhance content without the necessity of filming entirely new footage. By leveraging generative AI, YouTube seeks to lower the barrier for creative expression while increasing the volume of interactive content on the platform. The company confirmed that these tools are being rolled out through a Google support page update. What Is SIM-Binding Rule? How Does It Impact WhatsApp and Telegram Users?.

Advanced Editing with Add Object and Reimagine

The "Add object" feature allows creators to insert virtual items into a scene from an original Short, provided the clip is eight seconds or shorter. Users can select from a list of suggested prompts or enter custom text to generate the desired object. This functionality is intended to allow for scene modifications that would typically require a complete re-shoot or complex post-production software.

The second feature, "Reimagine," offers a more radical transformation by allowing a creator to select a single frame from an original video and turn it into a completely new visual concept. Creators can provide up to two reference photos to guide the AI in generating the final output. This tool essentially uses the composition of an existing frame as a template for a new AI-generated video.

Attribution and Creator Control

To address concerns regarding intellectual property and original content, YouTube stated that any Short created using these AI tools will include a direct link back to the original source. This ensures that the primary creator receives appropriate attribution and visibility within the Shorts player. This system mirrors the structure of existing remix tools already available on the platform. X Introduces ‘Paid Partnership’ Label To Enhance Creator Transparency and Disclose Sponsored Content.

Creators who prefer that their content not be used for AI-driven remixes have the option to opt out through their account settings. However, the company noted that opting out of these AI features will also prevent the content from being used in traditional remixing formats. YouTube has not yet provided a specific timeline for when these features will be made available to the global user base.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Business Standard ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

