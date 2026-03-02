Mumai, March 2: The Allahabad High Court has upheld the life imprisonment of a couple convicted of murdering their minor daughter and their tenant in 2014. In a recent judgment, the court categorised the deaths as "honour killings," rejecting the parents' claims that the victims had committed suicide. The ruling reaffirms a 2020 trial court decision finding the couple guilty of a double murder motivated by the discovery of their daughter's pregnancy.

The case dates back to August 20, 2014, when 28-year-old Pradeep Kumar, a teacher, was found dead alongside his landlord's 15-year-old daughter. Kumar had been a tenant in the home of Mukesh and Seema Gupta. Swami Avimukteshwaranand Gets Big Relief, Allahabad High Court Bars UP Police From Arresting Him in Child Abuse Case.

Investigation Reveals Minor Girl and Tenant Were Killed

Investigations revealed that the two victims were killed shortly after the parents discovered the girl was pregnant. While the defense argued that the deaths were suicides, medical evidence and the nature of the crime scene led the court to conclude that both victims died by strangulation within the confines of the Guptas' residence.

Burden of Proof and Evidence Chain

A Division Bench comprising Justice JJ Munir and Justice Vinai Kumar Dwivedi noted that the murders occurred within the appellants' premises - a fact "exclusively within their knowledge." Under Section 106 of the Evidence Act, the court ruled that the parents failed to provide a plausible explanation for how the deaths occurred in their home. The bench found a "complete and unbroken chain" of events consistent with the guilt of the accused, including a phone call made by Mukesh Gupta to Kumar’s brother informing him of the pregnancy shortly before the murders.

Observations on 'Honour Killing' Motives

The court's judgment delved into the sociological triggers behind such crimes, noting that the discovery of the pregnancy likely caused an "uncontrollable reaction." The Bench observed that for an average cross-section of Indian society, a daughter's pregnancy outside of wedlock is often viewed as a "nightmare" that invites violent responses.

"We must take judicial notice of the fact that since times of yore until contemporary ones, a daughter's pregnancy outside wedlock for an average Indian is a nightmare. It always invites uncontrollable reactions from parents, mostly violent, either for themselves or the daughter or the wrongdoer or both of them," the bench said. The court determined that the Guptas had a clear motive to undertake the "evil deed" to preserve what they perceived as family honour. Allahabad High Court on Live-In Relationships: ‘Western Ideas’ Fuel Misuse of Rape Laws, Court Sets Aside Life Sentence.

Final Ruling in the 2014 Double Murder Case

The High Court concluded that the trial judge was correct in convicting the appellants under Section 302/34 (murder with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Describing the life sentence as "condign" (appropriate and deserved), the court dismissed the appeal, ensuring the couple will remain in prison for the minimum permissible term for the offense.

