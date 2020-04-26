COVID-19: 10-day Leave for 226 Elderly Aurangabad Civic Staff

Aurangabad, Apr 26 (PTI) Over 200 staff above the age of 55 of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra have been sent on leave for 10 days to protect them from getting infected with the novel coronavirus, an official said on Sunday.

The decision was taken as a precautionary measure amid opinions by medical experts that elderly people are more at risk from COVID-19.

"We have sent 226 staff above the age of 55 on leave for 10 days," an AMC official said.

As on Sunday, Aurangabad has 24 active COVID-19 cases, while 22 have been discharged after recovery and five have lost their lives due to the infection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)