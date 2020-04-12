Mumbai: 217 New COVID-19 Cases and 16 Deaths Reported, Death Toll Reaches 97

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Mumbai, April 12: As many as 217 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mumbai on Sunday, talking the total number of positive cases in the city to 1,399.

"217 new positive COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths reported in Mumbai today, taking the total number of positive cases to 1399 and total deaths are 97. Also, 26 patients have been discharged today, while total 97 have been discharged till date," said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Mumbai: BMC Moves 50-60 Non-Coronavirus Patients From KEM Hospital to Makeshift Facility Under Hindmata Flyover, Pictures And Videos Show Distressing Story.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has reached to 1982, which is the highest in the country.

