COVID-19: Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber Hands for Song to Benefit Frontline Workers

Los Angeles, May 2 (PTI) Pop stars Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande will be releasing a duet track to raise money for children of the first responders affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The two stars have partnered with First Responders Children's Foundation and Scooter Braun's SB Projects for the initiative, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The track, "Stuck With U", will be released on May 8 and all the proceeds from its from streaming and sales will go to the First Responders Children's Foundation to fund grants and scholarships for the children of those working during the pandemic.

"We're very excited about this for so many reasons. We hope we make a big difference with this and we hope it uplifts you and makes you feel happy and that you love it as much as we do.

"We've had a really great time working on this and we're so excited for you to hear it," Grande said.

Bieber hailed the "selfless, tireless and amazing work" of the healthcare professionals.

"It is our hope we can lend our voices to raise awareness and give much-needed support for them and their families. It's my honour to come together with my friend Ariana and our SB Projects family to try and do some good," he added. PTI

