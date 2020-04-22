COVID-19: Assam CM Orders Strict Screening of Truck Drivers Entering State

Dispur (Assam) [India], April 22 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday directed the concerned officials in Kokrajhar and Dhubri to strictly screen the truck drivers and their associates entering the region, at Boxirhat and Srirampur gates, for coronavirus symptoms. "In view of the possibility of COVID-19 entering through interstate borders, the district deputy commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs) of Kokrajhar and Dhubri are directed to strictly screen the incoming truck drivers and their associates at Boxirhat and Srirampur gates for coronavirus symptoms. Also, create adequate awareness at the border villages so that people could report any person endeavouring to sneak into Assam during the lockdown period," Sonowal told officials here via video conferencing. Directing the DCs to ensure that no irregularity takes place in selecting the beneficiaries for the scheme of the state government to give Rs 1000 to those people who do not possess National Food Security Act (NFSA) cards, Sonowal asked the DCs and SPs to take stringent action against anyone involved in embezzling of public fund meant for poor section. He also directed for transparent and strict implementation of the scheme to provide five kg rice to the beneficiaries falling out of the ambit of the NFSA cards. He also asked them to ensure that farming activities have been exempted from lockdown and farmers do not face any difficulties like a police action.Emphasising on social distancing norms in tea gardens and its factories, he instructed DCs to ask tea garden managements to keep the screening facilities for outsiders visiting for mechanical works in the factories or for supplying spare parts for the machines. He also asked the veterinary department to keep a check on the prices of the cattle feeds and take steps for vaccination of animals at the doorsteps of farmers.The fishery department has been asked to look into the problems faced by fishery owners during the lockdown period and provide them with market access for selling fishes. (ANI)

