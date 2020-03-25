COVID-19: BCCI to 'wait and Watch' Before Taking Decision on IPL

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to "wait and watch" how the current situation amid coronavirus crisis evolves and will accordingly take action regarding the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), a BCCI source told ANI on Wednesday."See IPL is already postponed till April 15 and we are watching the situation very closely. We will see how the situation develops and will take a decision accordingly. Currently, we are not thinking about all those things. Let these things settle down and then only we can start working on it. So, till April 15, we will wait and watch," the source said.The source also confirmed that there is no conference call scheduled to discuss further course of action as there is no clarity. "See there is no point of having a conference call or to discuss because there is no clarity. Once everything is clear only then can we make a call about what is the further course of action. There is nothing which can be sorted out as of now due to the current situation," the source stated.The 13th edition of the IPL was scheduled to commence on March 29, however, the spread of coronavirus forced the postponement of the league until April 15. (ANI)

