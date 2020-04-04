COVID-19: Bihar CM Holds Meeting with Health Dept, Specialist Doctors Via Video Conference

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 4 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday held a meeting via video conferencing with the health department officials and specialist doctors in Patna in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.The Chief Minister held a detailed discussion with the officials and doctors to take stock of the situation in the state amid the COVID-19 crisis, according to an official.To address the problems of Bihar's migrant workers stuck in Delhi, a control room has been set up at Bihar Bhawan in the national capital.Meanwhile, the state police are conducting a unique awareness drive for the lockdown violators. The police garlanded people who were found violating the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak.However, one of the people, who was garlanded told ANI, "I was on my way to the hospital. I do not know in what way did I violate the lockdown norms." (ANI)

