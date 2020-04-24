COVID-19: CISF Launches 'e-office' App for Movement of Files

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) An e-office application, that enables movement of files and documents without physical touch, has been launched for usage in the 1.62 lakh personnel-strong Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to prevent coronavirus infection, officials said on Friday.

The application called 'e-karyalay' (electronic office) has been designed by the in-house technical team of the force.

"This is an application, which mimics each and every function of traditional file movement in CISF. To handle various securities related concerns and to pace with the existing standard, it embodies the digital signature features."

"This application has been hosted at CISF cloud with all security arrangements in place to safeguard the data," CISF spokesperson Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Hemendra Singh said.

Moreover, he said, a data recovery site has also been established to maintain round-the-clock services of e-karyalay.

He said the app gives the same visual look like a file that has notings on the left and all correspondence and attachments on the right.

Files may be opened, worked, parked and closed in the same manner, he said.

'Dak' or letters management section of the app handles all sorts of communication between various levels of functional hierarchy.

"It offers feature of transferring the dak (snail mail) directly to the file noting," he said.

As the government has only allowed officers above the rank of deputy secretary to go office and have only one-third of the manpower below this rank on a given day at work, the app will ease the work load.

Also, it will enable officials to work from home, another official said.

The CISF is the national civil aviation security force with 63 airports under its cover and it also guards the Delhi Metro and other vital infrastructure in the aerospace and nuclear domain.

