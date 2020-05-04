COVID-19 Curve in India is Relatively Flat as of Now, Says Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): The COVID-19 curve in India is relatively flat as of now and if work is done collectively then the peak may never come, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare during a press briefing on Monday."During lockdown and containment activities, we have been able to control cases relatively. The curve is relatively flat as of now. When the peak will come - that's not the right way of looking at the situation. What is relevant is we know how to prevent the disease. If we work collectively in that direction, then the peak may never come. If we fail at any point, then we will witness a spike," Agarwal said. He also informed that India's recovery rate has further moved to 27.52 per cent. "A total of 1,074 people have been cured in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of cured patient in a day. 11,706 people have been cured till to date. The recovery rate is 27.52 per cent," Agarwal said. (ANI)

