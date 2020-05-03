COVID-19 Death Toll in Ahmedabad District Crosses 200-mark

Ahmedabad, May 3 (PTI) With 23 more people succumbing to coronavirus infection on Sunday, the death toll in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat crossed the 200-mark, officials said.

This is the highest single-day COVID-19 death toll recorded in the district so far, they said.

With this, the death toll in the district has gone up to 208, the officials said.

Besides, 274 fresh coronavirus cases were reported on Sunday, which took the tally of such patients in the district to 3,817.

Nineteen of 23 patients, who died on Sunday, who suffered from co-morbid conditions, an official release said.

The authorities discharged 71 patients from hospitals, which took the number of recovered patients in the district to 533.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)