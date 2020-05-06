Covid-19: Delhi Govt Issues SOP for Screening, Movement of Stranded People

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) The Delhi government has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the screening and movement of stranded people amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

An official order issued by the city government's Directorate General of Health Services on Tuesday said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has issued the SOP for screening of such people and their movement in and out of the city.

"The CDMOs shall appoint a nodal officer for the district who shall be in constant liaison with the district nodal officer (ADM) to ensure every person moving in and out of Delhi are screened before being permitted to proceed further," the SOP says.

Persons found asymptomatic shall be allowed to moved out of Delhi as per the SOP. Persons coming into Delhi shall be allowed to go to their respective homes after ascertaining that they are asymptomatic, it said.

They will also be requested to download the government's Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones, if possible, it added.

The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi on Tuesday crossed the 5000-mark, with 206 more people testing positive in a day. The death toll from COVID-19 stands at 64.

Several migrant labourers and students have been left stranded in the city since the lockdown began.

