Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 3 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in the state, the Assam government on Monday conducted a major reshuffle in the police administration, resulting in the transfer and posting of 17 IPS and APS officers.

In an official order issued by the Assam Home (A) Department, Dr Robin Kumar, IPS (RR-2013), currently serving as the Director of the Directorate of Forensic Science, Assam in Kahilipara, Guwahati, has been transferred and posted as the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for Darrang. He will assume his new role with effect from the date of taking over charge, succeeding Hemanta Kumar Das, APS, who has been transferred.

Tabu Ram Pegu will be the new Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati.

"Mohan Lal Meena, IPS (RR-2016), Senior Superintendent of Police, Bongaigaon, is transferred and posted as Director, Directorate of Forensic Science, Assam, Kahilipara, Guwahati, with effect from the date of taking over charge, vice Dr. Robin Kumar, IPS transferred. Pankaj Yadav, IPS (RR-2017), Senior Superintendent of Police (V&AC-G), Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati, is transferred and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police, Bajali, with effect from the date of taking over charge, vice Suman Chakraborty, APS transferred. Partha Protim Das, IPS (RR-2018), Senior Superintendent of Police, Cachar, is transferred and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police, Nagaon with effect from the date of taking over charge, vice Swapnaneel Deka, APS transferred. Somalin Subhadarsini, IPS (RR 2019), Commandant, APTC, Dergaon, Golaghat and in additional charge of ERSS (112), Assam, Dergaon, is transferred and posted as Principal, Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, Dergaon, Golaghat, with additional charge of ERSS (112), Assam, Dergaon, with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Papori Chetia, APS transferred," said in the order.

Hemanta Kumar Das, APS (DR-1997), the current Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for Darrang, has been transferred and posted as SSP (V&AC-G), Assam, based in Srimantapur, Guwahati. He will take over the charge from Pankaj Yadav, IPS, who has also been transferred.

In a simultaneous move, Swapnaneel Deka, currently serving as the Senior Superintendent of Police for Nagaon, has been transferred and posted as SSP Dhemaji. He succeeds Hitesh Ch Ray, APS, following the official date of taking over charge.

Additionally, Singha Ram Mili, the Senior Superintendent of Police for South Salmara, has been reassigned as the Commandant of the 1st AFPF Bn. in Basistha, Guwahati. He takes over the position from Balin Deuri, APS, with the appointment effective from the date of assuming charge.

"Hitesh Ch. Ray, APS (DR-1997), Senior Superintendent of Police, Dhemaji, is transferred and posted as Commandant, APTC, Dergaon, Golaghat with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Somalin Subhadarsini, IPS transferred. Numal Mahatta, APS (DR-2004), Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati, is transferred and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police, Bongaigaon, with effect from the date of taking over charge, vice Mohan Lal Meena, IPS, transferred. Sanjib Kumar Saikia, APS (DR-2004), Senior Superintendent of Police, Kamrup, is transferred and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police, Cachar with effect from the date of taking over charge, vice Partha Protim Das, IPS transferred. Tabu Ram Pegu, APS (DR-2004), Senior Superintendent of Police, Tamulpur, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati, with effect from the date of taking over charge, vice Mrinal Deka, APS transferred," said in the order.

Mrinal Deka, APS (DR-2004), who currently serves as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) for the Guwahati Police Commissionerate, has been appointed as the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for South Salmara. He takes over the role following the transfer of Singha Ram Mili, APS.

Simultaneously, Suman Chakraborty, APS (DR-2004), the Senior Superintendent of Police for Bajali, has been transferred and posted as SSP Tamulpur. This appointment is effective from the date of taking over charge, succeeding Tabu Ram Pegu, APS, who has also been reassigned.

"Balin Deuri, APS (DR-2004), Commandant, 1st AFPF Bn., Basistha, Guwahati, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Numal Mahatta, APS transferred. Subhasish Baruah, APS (DR-2004), Senior Superintendent of Police, Sivasagar, is transferred and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police, Kamrup with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Sanjib Kumar Saikia, APS transferred. Papori Chetia, APS (DR-2010), Principal, Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, Dergaon, Golaghat is transferred and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police, Sivasagar with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Subhasish Baruah, APS transferred," said in the Assam government order.

The state government has directed all the officers to join in their new places of posting on or before March 5. (ANI)

