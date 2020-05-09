COVID-19: Educational and Training Institutions in J-K to Remain Closed Till May 31

Jammu and Kashmir [India], May 9 (ANI): All educational and training institutions in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed till May 31, according to an order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir administration.As per the latest update by the UT bulletin, the total number of coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 823.Out of 823 positive coronavirus cases, 755 cases are from Kashmir while the remaining 68 cases are from Jammu.The Bulletin reports 450 patients who are active positive cases, of which 437 are in Kashmir and 13 patients are from Jammu.Jammu has reported one death due to COVID-19 while Kashmir has reported eight deaths so far, taking the overall toll to 9 in the UT.India's count of COVID-19 cases on Friday rose to 56,342 including 1,886 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.Currently, there are 37,916 active cases while 16,539 COVID-19 positive patients have been cured/discharged and one has migrated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)