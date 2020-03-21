COVID-19: Entry of Outsiders Restricted in Ayodhya Till April 2

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 21 (ANI): District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha on Saturday said that entry of outsiders has been restricted in Ayodhya till April 2 in the view of COVID-19 outbreak."The Chief Minister earlier said that the administration should talk to saints and priests in Ayodhya and tell them about coronavirus threat. We talked to them. They said that we should take the highest precaution. We appeal people to celebrate Ram Navami at their home," Jha told ANI. "We have issued a travel restriction to restrict the entry of outsiders till April 2. We have also asked hotels to cancel advance bookings for Ram Navami," he said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also appealed to people to postpone all religious, spiritual, social, cultural, and auspicious programmes till April 2 in the state.The Chief Minister earlier said that 23 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state and added that there are a sufficient number of isolation wards in Uttar Pradesh.The total number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 283, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

