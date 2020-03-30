COVID-19 Fatalities to Peak in Two Weeks in US: Trump

World. (File Image)

Washington [US], Mar 30 (ANI): The United States will witness the peak in the number of fatalities due to COVID-19 in the next two weeks, President Donald Trump on Sunday."The mitigation measures we are putting in place may significantly reduce the number of new infections and ultimately the number of fatalities ... the peak in death rate is likely to hit in two weeks ... nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory is won, that would be the greatest loss of all," Sputnik quoted Trump as saying.When asked about the number of coronavirus deaths by one of the reporters, Trump said that the highest number will likely fall on Easter (April 12)."On Easter ... that could be the peak number of deaths before it starts going down," Trump said.The United States currently has over 2,400 confirmed COVID-19 fatalities, according to the Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

