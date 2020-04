COVID-19: Gautam Gambhir Donates Two Year's Salary to PM-CARES Fund

New Delhi [India], Apr 2 (ANI): BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Thursday said that he will donate his two year's salary to PM-CARES Fund to support the battle against coronavirus pandemic in the country."People ask what can their country do for them. The real question is what can you do for your country? I am donating my 2 year's salary to #PMCaresFund. You should come forward too! @narendramodi @JPNadda @BJP4Delhi #IndiaFightsCorona," Gambhir tweeted.The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1965 on Thursday after 131 people confirmed positive in the past 12 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.At present, there are 1764 COVID-19 active cases in the country and 50 people have died due to the lethal infection.Interestingly, on this day in 2011, India lifted its second World Cup title after a drought of 28 years. Gambhir played a crucial role in the final and anchored the run-chase.India won its first World Cup in 1983 under the leadership of former all-rounder Kapil Dev. (ANI)

