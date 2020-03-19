COVID-19: Harsh Vardhan Reviews Arrangements at IGI Airport

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan visited the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport (Terminal-3) to take stock of preparedness in view of coronavirus."I reviewed the arrangements we have made here to ensure everything is running smoothly. We are doing our utmost to ensure that we take care of what is required to manage the situation in a scientific and professional manner," he said.The number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 151 in India, including 25 foreign nationals. Three persons have died due to the infection so far in the country.Globally, the virus has infected nearly 185,000 people and killed more than 7500, as per the latest data available on the World Health Organisation website. (ANI)

