COVID-19: Hockey India Postpones Various National Championships After Lockdown Extension

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Hockey India on Tuesday postponed the remaining various annual categories of the 2020 national championships which were slated to begin from April 29 at different venues spread across the country.The decision was taken following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of the extension of nation-wide lockdown till May 3, 2020, as a precautionary measure against COVID-19."Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent extension of the nation-wide lockdown, Hockey India has taken a decision to postpone the remaining annual 2020 Hockey India National Championships keeping in mind the well-being of all our stakeholders including the players, Coaches, organisers, fans and officials. These tournaments have been postponed indefinitely and we will announce new dates basis the evolution of the Covid-19 situation in India," Hockey India said in an official statement.The 2020 Hockey India National Championships that have been postponed indefinitely are as follows:10th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2020, Ranchi, Jharkhand (B and A Division) earlier scheduled from April 29- May 9, 2020 and May 7-17, 2020 respectively.10th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2020, Chennai, Tamil Nadu (B and A Division) earlier scheduled from May 14-21, 2020 and May 19-30, 2020 respectively.10th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2020, Hisar, Haryana (B and A Division) earlier scheduled from May 3-14, 2020 and May 12-23, 2020 respectively.10th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2020, Imphal, Manipur (B and A Division) earlier scheduled from May 28- June 4, 2020 and June 3-13, 2020 respectively.10th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2020, Guwahati, Assam (B Division) earlier scheduled from June 20- July 3, 2020."At this moment, Hockey India is working with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Heath and Family Welfare and all the other relevant Central and State Government departments to ensure that all necessary precautions are duly taken to maintain the public health and welfare of all parties involved," Hockey India said.Hockey India president Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad also stated that the participating member units must use this period to continue to update the member unit portal with player details.The 21-day lockdown, which was announced by the Prime Minister last month, was slated to end today.The country has reported 10,363 COVID-19 cases so far. Out of the total, 8988 are active cases, 1036 have been cured and 339 have died due to the infection. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)