COVID-19 Lockdown : J-K LG Releases Funds for Construction Workers

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Wednesday directed Labour and Employment Department to release Rs 1000 to each of 3.50 lakh workers for the purchase of ration during the 21 days lockdown period. Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it. Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India reached 606, including 43 foreign nationals. (ANI)

