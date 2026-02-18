Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 18 (ANI): In a statewide special drive aimed at strengthening law and order and public safety, the Kerala Police arrested 1,663 people under the initiative titled "Operation Round Up."

According to official sources, the special operation targeted habitual offenders and individuals involved in serious crimes.

During the drive, 691 persons linked to grave criminal activities were taken into custody. 972 absconding accused in various cases were arrested.

The operation was launched as per the directive of State Police Chief Ravada Azad Chandrasekhar, with the objective of tracing goons, repeat offenders, thieves, and other wanted criminals and bringing them before the law.

The drive was conducted from February 12 to 14, 2026, under the supervision of the Law and Order ADGP. Zonal IGs (North and South), Range DIGs, and District Police Chiefs led coordinated enforcement efforts across the state.

Key actions taken during the drive was 1,028 persons were subjected to preventive action under BNSS Sections 126/129. Under the KAAPA (Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention) Act, 20 persons were placed under preventive detention, and externment proceedings were initiated against 30 others.

1,354 cases were registered against drunk drivers, and steps have been initiated to suspend their driving licences. Officials said similar focused enforcement drives will continue in the coming months to strengthen public safety and crime control. (ANI)

