COVID-19 Lockdown: Jhandewalan Temple Provides Meals to Migrant Workers, Homeless People

New Delhi [India], Mar 28 (ANI): The Jhandewalan Temple here is providing meals to the migrant workers, daily wage labourers, destitute and homeless people. This comes in the backdrop of the novel coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. The temple trust has been providing food since March 25 to poor people who have been suffering most due to the nationwide lockdown.Food is being prepared two times for approximately 20-22 thousand people in the vicinity of temple. The Trust is paying great attention to hygiene and cleanliness at the premises where food is being prepared.The 'Sevadars' or workers have been told to wear gloves, masks, and head cap while preparing food and during its packing.Rajendra Singh Chauhan, supervising the whole arrangement, said that trust is preparing food in the morning and evening and it is being distributed by the temple 'karyakartas' to the poor and destitute."During Navratras, we used to hold 'Bhandara' for people but the temple is closed this time due to coronavirus so Trust decided to serve people who are affected most due to lockdown," he said.The trust is also holding 'Bhandara' in the morning and evening for people who reside in the locality.Food items like rice, pulses, spices are being donated to the temple Trust by people. The cost of one packet costs around Rs 20-22. Along with trust members and workers, RSS volunteers are also involved in the preparation and distribution of food. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)